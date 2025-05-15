Killeen neighbors upset over a 50-house subdivision proposed for Cunningham Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Some of our neighbors are upset over a proposed neighborhood on Cunningham Road, which led to a tense meeting where they expressed concerns over congestion and crime.

Killeen resident Zonzerae Watson exclaimed, “Why is the city council not listening to our constituents?”

A Killeen community meeting got very heated on Wednesday, as residents expressed their concerns over a new development coming to their neighborhood.

“There are duplexes a mile away so why is there a need to put all this in the area. Just to pack a lot of junk in there,” Watson said.

This all started when Republic Engineering and Development Services asked the City of Killeen to rezone 23 acres at 5011 Cunningham Road in South Killeen.

The project would create more than 50 homes, but nearby residents don’t want it there.

“I’m not dealing with those young folks or the crime,” Watson said.

Many of the residents shared their concerns about traffic issues and crime.

“It would turn into a crime area, and you’re going to create more problems than it’s worth,” one resident said.

“I don’t understand why you don’t put one entrance there and another somewhere else,” another one explained.

Killeen City Councilmember Nina Cobb for District 3 even showed up to give her support and reassure the residents she would keep them safe.

“If you think i’m going to sit on council and be unsafe and not have what you need,” Cobb said.

The Killeen City Council will vote on the rezoning request on Monday.