Killeen ISD principal resigns following termination recommendation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Killeen ISD held a special-called board meeting Thursday evening to discuss the contract of Roy J. Smith Middle School Principal Dr. Fredrick Lilly.

After more than two hours in a closed-door executive session, the district announced that Dr.Lilly had submitted his resignation, so there was no need for the board to take action.

This comes after a news conference Wednesday afternoon where Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey said she recommended the board terminate Dr. Lilly's contract.

Saying she believed the district had good cause for his firing.

Dr.Lilly was fairly new to the Killeen ISD, having been named principal at Smith Middle just last summer, coming from the Belton ISD.

25 News spoke on the phone with a former Killeen ISD student, who tells us the blame shouldn’t be put on one person

“Bullying has been in the system for a long time, he didn't do anything wrong in my eyes,” said former Killeen ISD student Alyssa Lape.

Adding that she believes the entire district needs to be held accountable.

“ I feel like bullying has been in this school system for decades. Terminating one principal is not going to change all the bullying in KISD. They need to start with the whole school board, the superintendent, the counselors and teachers,” said Lape.

The stabbing incident involving 14-year-old Serenity Baker is still an active investigation. The teen suspect remains in custody.

According to the district website, the school is looking to fill the position of Roy J. Smith Middle School's principal as soon as possible.

Until then, a principal supervisor is managing the day-to-day operations of the campus.

