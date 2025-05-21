Killeen Fire Chief reflects on Capt. Taylor's funeral and where his firefighters go from here

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor has been laid to rest.

25 News talked to Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski about how the fire department is doing and where they go from here.

James Kubinski says, “Words can’t express my pride in this department.”

Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski says he couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved over the last week and a half. A sad journey that started for him on Mother’s Day.

Kubinski says, “My journey started with a drive to the hospital as Samantha was there and we would assembled my peer support team because Captain Taylor was still part of the investigation scene.”

Chief Kubinski wasn’t prepared to get the news his captain had been killed in an alleged drunk-driving crash. He says, “Nothing prepares you. It’s called the human element. There’s nothing that prepares you for that.”

Although it was unexpected, the Killeen Fire Department pulled together to perform their duty bringing his body from Austin, to Temple, to Copperas Cove then to Georgetown.

Kubinski says, “It’s a very important piece when you lose a teammate for their family to see how much they were respected.”

25 News asked Kubinski how his firefighters are doing now. He says, “We’re still hurt. We’re pretty hurt. It’s no different than anyone else, and we all grieve differently. There’s no right way or wrong way and we let everyone know it’s ok to feel whatever you need to feel.”