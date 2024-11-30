Killeen community gathers to lay wreaths on graves at veterans cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors in Killeen came out to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning to lay thousands of wreaths on each grave to honor those who served our country during the holidays.



16,500 total wreaths and mini wreaths are laid on graves throughout the cemetery

Wreaths will be collected on January 11

“Really warms my heart that we're all able to honor what they've done for us in honor of their memory,” Segiv Eldridge said.

High school sophomore Segiv Eldridge got involved in Wreaths for Vets back in grade school.

“When I was in fifth grade, I feared that the youth would forget the importance of our veterans and what they do for our country and nation," he said.

"So I approached the organizer of wreaths for vets."

He tells 25 News he’s been organizing a section of wreaths for vets for six years.

"I asked if I could organize a section for Salado so I could get the youth from Salado to honor, remember and respect our veterans," he said.

"They allowed me to have or organize section 18.”

Segiv says his father is in the military, so he says he feels connected to the event. Several of our neighbors tell 25 News they are very happy to see the younger generation showing up for the project.

“Even though there’s the older generation, it's always good to pass it down to a new one," Shavonda McGee said. "So just keep that memory and tradition alive, and that love of you know people, of your loved ones and stuff like that.”

Another one of our neighbors Shavonda McGee came out to lay a wreath on her fathers grave.

“I just wanted to do something nice for my dad," Shavonda said. "First time in many years that I've been actually able to come because I'm actually active-duty service member. So just wanted to come out today just pay my respects.”

This year—there are a total of more than 16,000 wreaths laid in the cemetery. Shavonda says she did not expect so many people to show up and will come to the ceremony again next year.

