Jump at the Pump: Gas prices rise 13 cents per gallon in Texas over the last month

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — AAA says we're paying more now to fill up our tanks than we were just a couple of weeks ago.



Gas prices have risen 13 cents per gallon in Texas over the last month.

AAA says several factors are driving up prices including refinery maintenance and switching to summer-blend gasoline.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Texas ($2.835) is nearly the same as last week ($2.836). But that's 13 cents more than last month’s average ($2.700).

Texans ($2.835) are paying around 40 cents less per gallon than the national average ($3.235).

There are some price differences in some of our other neighborhoods.

Right now, the Killeen-Temple area is the most expensive on average, followed by College Station-Bryan and Waco is paying the least.

Waco: $2.719

Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $2.781

College station-Bryan: $2.751

