Jump at the Pump: Gas prices rise 13 cents per gallon in Texas over the last month

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — AAA says we're paying more now to fill up our tanks than we were just a couple of weeks ago.
- Gas prices have risen 13 cents per gallon in Texas over the last month.
- AAA says several factors are driving up prices including refinery maintenance and switching to summer-blend gasoline.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
According to AAA, the average gas price in Texas ($2.835) is nearly the same as last week ($2.836). But that's 13 cents more than last month’s average ($2.700).
Texans ($2.835) are paying around 40 cents less per gallon than the national average ($3.235).
There are some price differences in some of our other neighborhoods.
Right now, the Killeen-Temple area is the most expensive on average, followed by College Station-Bryan and Waco is paying the least.
Waco: $2.719
Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $2.781
College station-Bryan: $2.751
AAA says several factors are driving up prices including refinery maintenance and switching to summer-blend gasoline.