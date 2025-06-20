MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD makes the move to add Athletic Director duties to head football coach Jeff Rogers.

Rogers has been with the Bulldogs for a while and was officially named head coach in March 2024.

Watch full story here:

Jeff Rogers reacts to being named Marlin Athletic Director

"You know, I'm excited about the position and more than anything, I'm just thankful to Doctor Henson, the administration and school board for giving me another opportunity to be a part of this, you know, great community and great town and great athletic program," Rogers said.

"I've also been involved in every part of our athletic program since I've been here, been involved in track and football and basketball and everything that we do," he said.

Rogers says that he will continue to strive for state championships.

