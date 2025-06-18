Jeff Rogers announced as Athletic Director for Marlin ISD

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD announces head football coach Jeff Rogers as the Athletic Director for the 2025-2026 school year.

Head girls basketball coach Michael Mitchell will be the Assistant Athletic Director.

Big news! Coach Jeff Rogers (@CoachJRogers_MB) is stepping up as our new Athletic Director!



He'll be joined by Coach Michael Mitchell (Head Girls' Basketball Coach) as Assistant AD. This dynamic duo is ready to lead our athletics to greatness! pic.twitter.com/lr3XgKlAQW — MarlinISD (@MarlinISDTX) June 18, 2025

Rogers was named the head football coach for Marlin in March of last year.

Marlin football finished this past season 10-4, 5-0 in district play and had a deep playoff run.

