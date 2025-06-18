Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Jeff Rogers announced as Athletic Director for Marlin ISD

Jeff Rogers
Shahji Adam
Jeff Rogers
Posted

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD announces head football coach Jeff Rogers as the Athletic Director for the 2025-2026 school year.

Head girls basketball coach Michael Mitchell will be the Assistant Athletic Director.

Rogers was named the head football coach for Marlin in March of last year.

Marlin football finished this past season 10-4, 5-0 in district play and had a deep playoff run.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood