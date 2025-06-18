Jeff Rogers announced as Athletic Director for Marlin ISD

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD announces head football coach Jeff Rogers as the Athletic Director for the 2025-2026 school year.
Head girls basketball coach Michael Mitchell will be the Assistant Athletic Director.
Big news! Coach Jeff Rogers (@CoachJRogers_MB) is stepping up as our new Athletic Director!— MarlinISD (@MarlinISDTX) June 18, 2025
He'll be joined by Coach Michael Mitchell (Head Girls' Basketball Coach) as Assistant AD. This dynamic duo is ready to lead our athletics to greatness! pic.twitter.com/lr3XgKlAQW
Rogers was named the head football coach for Marlin in March of last year.
Marlin football finished this past season 10-4, 5-0 in district play and had a deep playoff run.