'It's real': Shortage of lifeguards causing challenges at Waco's only public pool

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's only public pool has reopened after renovations, but a lifeguard shortage is limiting its availability to the community this summer.

The Doris Miller Community Pool, which reopened earlier this year, has seen increasing participation but currently operates on reduced hours due to staffing challenges.

"We have opened to the community Waco's first public indoor pool and since we opened back in February we've seen a steady increase in participation," said Jonathan Cook, Waco's Director of Parks and Recreation.

Cook emphasized the pool's summer focus despite the staffing limitations.

"Here we are at the summer really focusing on swim lessons, open swims, and then getting lifeguards in to make sure that we have a great aquatics program for the community of Waco," Cook said.

The city is actively recruiting more lifeguards to expand the pool's availability.

"The lifeguard shortage you hear around, but it's real. We've got a good crew of lifeguards in, but it's one of those things you can always use more. The great thing about lifeguarding is all ages and offers different types of jobs. You can do it as a part-time job, a great summer job," Cook said.

According to pool employees, lifeguards from other local facilities, including Hawaiian Falls, are helping with staffing until the city can hire more people.

"We are at a base level staffing right now and have been operating on our hours. There are a couple of days a week that we're closed just based on usage of the pool," Cook said.

The city hopes to expand operating hours as more lifeguards join the team.

"More lifeguards means we can expand our hours and programs, and that's something that we're looking to establish to meet the needs and the desire of the community to have this pool open to the public," Cook said.

To address the shortage, the city is offering another lifeguard training class beginning June 16. The training is free for those who commit to lifeguarding for the City of Waco. The class costs $150 for people working somewhere else. You must be at least 15 years old to sign up.

To sign up for the lifeguard class, email tarag@wacotx.gov

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

