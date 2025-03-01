'It's like a family': La Vega fans travel to Alamodome to watch girls basketball State Finals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — The La Vega Lady Pirates basketball team faced off against the Decatur Eagles at the state final game Friday night at the Alamodome.

Our neighbors traveled down to San Antonio to watch the game, hoping to see history made with a three-peat.



La Vega couldn't get it going as Decatur led the game's entirety.

The Pirates fell short of that three-peat as they lost 53-41.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's such a tight-knit family whether it's blood by family or blood just by working at the school district."

La Vega alumni Julia Story is one of our neighbors, and you can always count on seeing her in the stands for her high school's sporting events.

Julia told 25 News she's worked for the district now for nearly 20 years.

"I've watched these girls grow up," she said.

Julia was one of the dozens of our neighbors who traveled down to San Antonio on Friday— to watch the Lady Pirates basketball team play in the state finals at the Alamodome.

25 News' Bella Popadiuk got the chance to ride the fan charter bus myself from La Vega to the game Friday night.

"It is very good," Sabrina Guy said. "We have a very big fan base, no matter if it's football, track, soccer, you name it, it's good."

Alora Guy and her daughter-in-law Sabrina also decided to make the trip to support the girls. Sabrina is another La Vega alumni, class of 1993.

They tell 25 News it was their first time riding the fan bus out of town.

"This is the first time I've gotten to actually go," Sabrina said. "I didn't get to go to the football game and the girls kept on telling me 'Miss. Guy, watch us,' so now I'm going. It's my first ride on the charter bus."

Alora says she's watched her kids and grand kids go to La Vega; the community is like a family.

The Lady Pirates basketball team faced off against the Decatur Eagles at the state final game.

Our neighbors hoped to see history made with a three-peat—after the girls won state back-to-back.

However, La Vega couldn't get it going as Decatur led the game's entirety. The Pirates fell short of that three-peat as they lost 53-41.

