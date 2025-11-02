'It's disturbing': Killeen neighborhood on edge after deadly overnight shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A deadly overnight shooting in Killeen has left one man dead and the surrounding neighborhood shaken.



One man was killed in an overnight shooting inside a Killeen home.

Police say the suspect fired more than 20 shots at responding officers.

Neighbors say the incident has left them shaken and worried about safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I don’t have words for it honestly, it's just not safe,” said one neighbor Angel.

One person is dead after an overnight shooting that turned into a shootout with police in Killeen.

Police say they got a call that there had been a shooting early Sunday morning on Blake Street.

At the scene, they say a man ran out of a home and told them someone inside had been shot.

Then someone inside the home fired more than 20 shots at the police.

“It was like boom boom boom. It was one after the other, it was nonstop,” Angel said.

Inside, the police found a 25-year-old man near the entrance who’d been shot.

But as they tried to pull him out, police say the 36-year-old suspect kept shooting.

Neighbors told 25 News the shooting left them rattled

“We just moved here yesterday so it’s disturbing to just move to a new area and then all of a sudden you have this on the first day you move,” Angel said.

Others who have lived here longer say they’ve never seen this before.

“ I’ve never heard anything like this on this block so when I heard that I stayed inside the house because I didn’t want anything to happen to me or my family,” said another neighbor, Ivan.

Police did shoot back and hit the suspect.

He was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.

However, the 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“ It’s crazy to know that we were basically two houses down. It could’ve hit us, my mother, any kids or anybody around. We have to move out, we’ve already texted our landlord and told him we have to move. We can’t stay, it’s too much,” Angel said.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation—and police have not yet released any identities.

