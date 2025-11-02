One dead, suspect in the hospital, after overnight officer-involved shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Killeen and the suspected gunman was airlifted to a hospital after an officer-involved-shooting.

Killeen Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning around 3:10 a.m. on Blake Street. Officers responded to the shots fired call and saw a man running out of a residence, telling officers that there was someone inside who was shot.

As officers started their investigation, shots were fired toward them from inside the residence.

The Killeen Police Department Tactical Response Unit was called out and SWAT officers breached the door. That's when they found a 25-year-old man, laying near the entrance with gunshot wounds.

As officers tried to remove the victim to help him, the suspect, a 36-year-old man, continued to fire shots at the officers. Police returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical center in stable condition.

The 25-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation into this incident. The department’s Internal Affairs Unit will handle the administrative review. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting.

This investigation is active and ongoing and no additional information is available and no identities have been released by police.