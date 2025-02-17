'It's an epidemic': Suicide sweeping the nation among border patrol agents, law enforcement

Suicide is sweeping the nation among law enforcement agents.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to a law enforcement chaplain who says the epidemic is affecting many border patrol agents.

To get the full story and hear more about these issues affecting law enforcement in Central Texas and across the United States:

Suicide an epidemic among law enforcement officers

Pastor Ramiro Pena has spent a lot of time at the border with agents there.

"I’ve spent a lot of time with border patrol listening and talking through," Pena said.

"A lot of men just bottle it up, and it really helps to have listening ear to talk through the issues and what you’ve experienced."

Pena has been a law enforcement chaplain since 2001.

He says what the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents see over and over can be emotionally taxing.

"Border patrol agents come across and see dead children, dead babies — perfectly healthy otherwise," Pena said.

"You can only see that so many times without it having a traumatizing effect."

The CBP has a suicidologist on staff.

From 2007 to 2022, 149 border agents died by suicide, with 34 suicides between 2020 to 2022.

It’s not just border patrol agents who are dealing with mental illness, though — there’s an epidemic among air marshals, border patrol and law enforcement across the board among law enforcement.

Central Texas is not immune.

Within the last week, two law enforcement officers in McLennan County died by suicide.

"These are jobs places of high stress and when you have access and weapon all the time, these stressors feel overwhelming," Pena said.

Pena says there are mental health professionals engaged nationwide to help, but he calls on local communities to support and love their law enforcement

"I encourage anyone — when you see one in a restaurant — buy their lunch and say you’re thankful for what they do," Pena said.

"It goes a long way to give them the affirmation that is so desperately needed right now."