'It was scary': Clean-up efforts underway in Whitney after destructive weekend storm

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — A powerful storm swept through Central Texas Saturday, tearing the roof off Whitney’s Chamber of Commerce. Clean-up efforts are now underway.



High winds and heavy rain caused downed trees and scattered debris.

Cleanup is now underway as local crews and residents begin recovery efforts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You're looking at the aftermath from the strong rain and wind that swept through Central Texas Saturday afternoon.

Ripping off this roof that once belonged on top of the Chamber of Commerce in downtown Whitney.

Sending pieces of the roof flying and bringing down nearby power lines with it.

“It was crazy, I've never experienced anything like that,” said one neighbor Yonatan Mekuria.

25 News spoke to one man who was visiting family in the area over the weekend. He tells us the storms made it nearly impossible to drive.

“I couldn't see anything, it was really scary. I couldn't see anything at all. As high as I put the windshield wipers to wipe off the rain it was not helping much at all,” said Mekuria.

But the cleanup process is already underway, with local crews working to clear debris.

One piece at a time.

But the damage didn’t stop here.

25 News drove through this neighborhood in downtown Whitney where we saw downed trees, snapped branches, and scattered debris, signs of the storm’s powerful path.

Although the storm has passed, locals tell us the memory of Saturday's storm won’t fade anytime soon.

“I’ve experienced driving in the rain but nothing like that…ever,” said Mekuria.

