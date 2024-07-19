'It was a once in a lifetime moment': Midway 10U baseball wins state championship

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — Midway little league 10U baseball won back-to-back games against Laredo to be crowned state champions.

"It was a once in a lifetime moment and we would never have done it without our team," third base, outfielder, and catcher Knox Cady said.

"It's just crazy. I ran to my pitcher, my friend. We went crazy. It was so loud — everybody was so happy," first base, pitcher, catcher, and outfielder Luke Tichnor said.

The team had to go through the loser bracket in the tournament and one reason they were able to overcome and reach the top is the relationships they have with each other.

"It feels like their family. Feels I came here welcomed," first base and pitcher, Owen Carter said.

"They're really my closest friends, because we've been trying to get this moment for the past five years and we all are family," shortstop and pitcher, Walker Woody said.

This is Midway little league baseball's first state title win in several years and being able to bring a banner back to the community means the most.

"Being a part of Midway little league and being a part of the board, you see all the success that the softball side has and rightfully so they're really good at what they do and produce a great product, but it is special to bring another banner," head coach Josh Jurgensen said.

"It is really the best thing I've ever done because before this, I was in little league and I've been trying to make all stars for a really long time and now I've done it. So now we're gonna try to do the same thing next year," Woody said.

