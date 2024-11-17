'It takes a village': Hundreds gather in West to support 4-year-old girl fighting cancer

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — More than a thousand neighbors from across West and Central Texas came together on Sunday for a fundraiser benefit to help support one local family who's young daughter is battling Leukemia.



Remi Wissinger, who's just 4-years-old, was diagnosed with Leukemia back in January

The benefit included raffles, a live auction, food and more

Remi is currently going through 90-day cycles with monthly doctor visits and chemotherapy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Her childhood essentially was taken away due to this illness,” said Remi’s dad LJ Wissinger.

Remi Wissinger, who's just 4-years-old, was diagnosed with Leukemia back in January.

“Since then we’ve been in and out of the hospital with illnesses and low blood count but Remi has been an absolute warrior and trooper throughout this whole process,” said Remi’s dad.

On Sunday, hundreds of neighbors from West and all across Central Texas came together to show their support for little Remi through a fundraiser benefit held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in West.

A community Remi’s dad said he’s thankful for.

“That saying that ‘it takes a village' is absolutely true and it’s incredible just to see how many people care enough about our daughter Remi to come out and support her,” said Wissinger.

The benefit included raffles, a live auction, food and more.

Remi's aunt and organizer of the event, Kathy Podsednik told 25 News it’s the outpour of support from our neighbors that made it all possible.

“They just wanted to come in and help and support us. We got a team together and it just happened, it just happened. It is so great, we have nothing but volunteers here,” Podsednik said.

Remi's dad said her journey through navigating this disease is not expected to be finished until 2026.

Remi is currently going through 90-day cycles with monthly doctor visits and chemotherapy.

And when asked, ‘what is it that keeps them going?'

“Remi, that’s what it is. We have to wake up everyday and be strong for her. We know that this is not an easy thing to do. She's the strongest person I know, even at 4-years-old. She's my hero,” said Wissinger.

If you’d like to support Remi and her journey you can donate via Venmo @RemiWissingerBenefit.

Follow Madison on social media!