'It makes things easier': City of Bellmead brings attention to new digital initiatives for residents

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead launches an online forms portal. Citizens can now access and submit forms directly through the city's website.



The city says the online forms make it easier for residents to connect with city services and resources

Another digital offering coming to Bellmead: city council meetings will be streamed and recorded in the future

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It just makes things so much easier all and all," Cameron Gomez said.

Local Realtor and owner of Agents of Texas, Cameron Gomez, says him and his wife used to spend a lot of time at Bellmead City Hall filling out forms, before the city launched its online forms portal.

He says for their businesses, there's always a need for permits or inspections at their different properties, all of which he can access online now.

"Just having the flexibility if we need to do something the next day, we can do it the night before, rather than have to try to take off during lunch breaks or something like that or moving our schedules around so we can get into the office for their office hours," Gomez said.

City leaders say the online form portal originally launched last August, but not too many people knew about it.

"The one thing I know is everybody has a phone. When I started in this business, few people had cell phones and everybody had home phones. Now it's the exact opposite. Everybody has a smart phone and that smart phone will give you all the information you need. It'll make your life easier," Bellmead City Manager Zakary said.

The portal isn't the only move toward more digital offerings. Another initiative headed to city hall, Bellmead will soon stream and record city council meetings for the public.

"It will be online recorded. if they're out of town, missed a meeting or they heard about something. what we encourage people to do is if they hear about something, go to the source," Zakary said.

City Manager Yousry "Yost" Zakary says the city has the equipment and council meetings should start being recorded in the next two months.

