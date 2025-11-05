COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove Independent School District is celebrating its first bond passage in nearly two decades.

Watch the full story here:

'It is exponential': Voters approve first Copperas Cove ISD bond in nearly 20 years

CCISD Superintendent Brent Hawkins said the community’s decision will have a lasting impact.

“How many kids are going to benefit from the action of these voters and the things that they have done? I think it is exponential,” Hawkins said.

The $165 million bond includes three propositions — two of which passed. Propositions A and B will fund major renovations and expansions across the district, while Proposition C did not pass. Proposition C would have paid for an open-air pavilion and turf field.

The approved propositions include:

Campuswide renovation to Copperas Cove High School

Expansion of the high school cafeteria

Approximately 75,000-square-foot Career and Technical Education (CTE) Workforce Center with 55 additional classrooms, labs and storefronts

Campuswide renovation at Fairview/Jewell Elementary

Construction of a new, expanded, centralized cafeteria

Campuswide renovation at Copperas Cove Junior High

Approximately 4,000-square-foot expansion to the junior high cafeteria, adding more seating and restroom facilities

Renovation to the Fine Arts wing at Copperas Cove High School

Construction of additional rehearsal space and storage for the band program

Construction of additional locker rooms to accommodate growing co-curricular programs and ensure appropriate dressing areas for all students



“Our kids in Cove will receive a different standard of facilities, and that is important from the standpoint of the community, it is important from our economy in this community,” Hawkins said.

25 News' Allison Hill has followed the bond’s progress closely since discussions began earlier this year.

During a campus tour in June, Hawkins said, “That’s where we are. We either have to invest in our kids, or we will see a decline in the quality of schools for the kids of Cove, and that’s what we are trying to avoid.”

Parents and teachers also voiced support for the investment.

“An investment – we do it everyday. We invest in our homes, we invest in our cars, we invest in everything. Why not our students? Why not our community?” said Nellie Perez, a Copperas Cove ISD parent and teacher.

“This bond isn't just for this year, next year, or 3 years out. It's for future growth,” said Leah Elmore with the district’s Facility Planning Committee.

As the district moves forward, construction timelines will begin taking shape.

“Right now, part of that construction process will be to develop a timeline,” Hawkins said.

"My guess, looking at averages and my experience with former construction projects, you are looking at about a 6 month design phase," Hawkins added. "Then, after that, you go out into the bid process. That’s probably three more months, so you are looking at 9 months before you really can see dirt moving."

Follow Allison on social media!