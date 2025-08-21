Copperas Cove ISD board moves forward with $165 million bond proposal

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — After weeks of consideration, the Copperas Cove ISD school board has voted to place a multi-million-dollar bond on the November ballot.

The proposal, totaling $165.7 million, is divided into three separate propositions addressing district-wide facility upgrades and student needs.

Proposition A focuses on expansions and renovations at the high school, including classroom and library improvements, along with upgrades at elementary campuses.

Proposition B funds a Band Hall addition, storage space, and locker room renovations at the high school.

Proposition C provides for artificial turf installation and construction of an open-air pavilion to protect students from the Texas heat.

Leah Elmore, a member of the Planning Facilities Committee, said the bond represents an investment in long-term growth.

"This bond isn't just for this year, next year, or 3 years out. It's for future growth," Elmore said.

Parents and committee members said they walked each campus to assess the district’s needs. Many expressed concern about the current learning conditions.

“These kids are trying to learn in spaces that are not designed for them to learn in,” said J.C. Stubbs, a CCISD parent on the committee.

“It shocked me that we want our kids to be creative and successful in that type of environment,” added Samantha Wilson, another parent and committee member.

Elmore said addressing those conditions is a responsibility the community must take seriously.

“I was shocked at the facilities, and as Samantha was saying about wanting the kids to be creative – we all agree that kids are doing the best they can with what they have, right? But as adults, it's our responsibility to set our children up for success, and we haven't been doing a good job of that,” Elmore said.

She also noted that the new proposal is structured differently from last year’s failed bond.

“Last year, there were a lot of, ‘I voted no because of all the athletic stuff in it.’ So the way we have split it out, at least you have an opportunity to vote for an extended cafeteria, for more classrooms, for the safety issue, for the HVAC upgrades. We have provided a way for you to still support the children of school,” Elmore added.

Other parents on the committee said they believe this bond is about putting students first.

“I was very pleased at that, and just knowing that they [CCISD school board] are here for the kids, and here for the children and want to make progress at CCISD,” said Jennifer Cotter, a parent and committee member.

“We're doing this for the kids and just keep that in mind when you're voting in November. This is for the children to make them successful, and just go out and vote. Your opinion matters.”

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 6. Election Day is Nov. 4.

