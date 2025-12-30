WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new year often brings resolutions and reflection, but for one Waco family, it also brings hope.

After being told a brain tumor would leave him with just months to live, Carl “Rock” McNair is still here, thanks to faith, family and a decision not to stop searching for answers.

'He’s still here': Given months to live, Waco man brings hope into the new year

McNair’s health concerns began with headaches, followed by confusion and a persistent feeling that something was wrong. After a scan, doctors diagnosed him with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“When we got the results, they sent us to a neuro-oncologist there, and in a nutshell, she told us that he had about five months to live. That was April of 2024 and he’s still here,” said his wife, Heather McNair.

“From that point on, I’ve always been a huge planner, and from that point on I just decided to live moment by moment, day by day.”

Instead of giving up, the family sought second opinions and ultimately pursued another surgery, a decision they say changed everything.

While some days are harder than others, McNair and his family said every day is a gift. As the new year approaches, their focus has shifted from time to impact.

“Every day is a beautiful day, and just looking forward to the new year, to share this with other people that we can help out and make a difference in their life,” Carl “Rock” McNair said. “I just want people to understand what we went through and what they can do. When you talk to one doctor, you definitely need to go to some other doctors and figure out what’s going on.”

Now, the family hopes their journey will encourage others facing similar diagnoses to keep asking questions and exploring options.

As they welcome the new year together, the McNairs say they are grateful for time they were once told they would not have.

