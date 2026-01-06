WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas law intended to limit children’s access to certain mobile apps is on hold after a federal judge blocked it, shifting responsibility back to parents to manage their children’s online safety.

Watch the full story here:

'Biggest thing is safety': Parents take the lead on kids’ online interactions after Texas law is blocked

The law would have required age verification before downloading certain apps, aiming to reduce children’s exposure to social media. With the ruling, parents are left to decide how and how much access their children have online.

In Central Texas, some families say they are already taking steps to protect their children, regardless of what happens next in court.

Cody Carter, a Central Texas parent, said he uses multiple tools at home to control what his children can access online.

“Pretty much what I’m doing at home is I’m blocking certain websites with the Wi-Fi and then putting passwords and stuff,” Carter said. “Other than that, just limiting what they’re allowed to download onto their tablets.”

A recent Facebook poll conducted by 25 News suggests many parents are taking similar precautions. 67% of respondents said they use parental controls, while 11% said they use some controls. 22% said they do not use any parental controls.

Carter said limiting who can communicate with his children is a key part of keeping them safe.

“I limit their interactions with messenger kids. So if they’re going to want to talk to anybody, they have to go through messenger and get our approval first,” he said. “Safety, you know — that’s the biggest thing is safety.”

25 News is continuing the conversation and invites parents to share what controls they use on their children’s devices and social media accounts.

Follow Allison on social media!