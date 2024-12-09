'It feels good': Veteran pilot surprised with flight on 90th birthday

MCGREGOR, Texas — “This is something, I haven’t been up in a plane in so many years, It brings back a lot of memories,” said Vietnam War veteran, John Schlater.

Memories that this veteran got the chance to relive.

Jack Schlater was in the Korean and Vietnam war and spent the majority of his time as a pilot in the 1950’s.

“This is a Meritorious Service Medal, this is a Bronze Star Medal,” said Schlater.

Now more than 50 years later, on his 90th birthday, his children have gifted him the surprise flight of a lifetime at Pegasus Flight School in McGregor.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Jack even got the chance to take control— a feeling he remembers all too well.

“It brings memories of hurt, memories of joy, and memories of missing my comrades that flew with me,” said Schlater.

Jack said he first rode a plane when he was only 5 years old, and he’s been in the sky ever since.

“It was at a county fair and from that day on I wanted to fly and I flew all my life,” said Schlater.

And now, even at 90 years old, he tells 25News the feeling remains the same.

“It feels good, it feels good. It really does,” said Schlater.

John flew Hueys during the Vietnam war and was honored by receiving the distinguished flying cross.

