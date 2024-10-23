Interest rates are down, inventory is up; What to know before buying a home in Central Texas this fall

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Interest rates are down, and home inventory is up — for any Central Texans looking to buy a home this time of year, here’s what to know.



When temperatures drop and people haven't run heaters in a long time, there may be an issue when the heating system is tested

If soil under a home is dry and doesn’t have moisture, that can cause damage to the foundation

Experts tell 25 News regular home maintenance can prevent many issues during inspections

regular home maintenance can prevent many issues during inspections Palm Paradise Realty Group sent 25 News several other red flags home buyers should watch out for including electrical and plumbing problems, drainage issues, zoning and usage issues, avoiding a flood plain, a picky HOA, and bugs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It still may be hot out right now, but winter is coming.

For anyone in the market to buy a home, there are a few things to look for.

Local home inspector Jordan Peitsmeyer says there are a few things that are key to surviving a cold winter.

"If it's getting colder and people haven't run their heaters in a long time, that might be an issue that comes up that they weren't aware of," Peitsmeyer said.

"When I go to test the heating system and find that it's not functioning as it should, and then right before winter, it's an important thing to have your heat functioning."

Cameron Gomez and his wife Claudia flip homes alongside running their local realty business, and he says it's important for homeowners like himself to prepare for the drop in temperature.

"Even as a homeowner myself, we always get our HVAC tuned and serviced at least twice a year, sometimes even more, if it's in a crazy heat, but at least twice a year," Gomez said.

Along with cooler temperatures coming in the future, there hasn't been much rain lately, leaving Central Texas dry.

If soil under a home is dry and doesn’t have some moisture, that can cause damage to the structure.

"If you keep your soils watered, then they'll stay expanded, rather than shrinking, and causing that settling around the edges of the structure over the years," Peitsmeyer said.

Fixing a home’s foundation can get very costly.

"The foundation, just like anything is from everything's built from the bottom up," Gomez said.

"If that starts cracking and deteriorating, you can sense what's going to happen next — it's going to affect the rest of the home."

Gomez says inspection findings can open the door for more negotiations with a seller.

Follow Bella on social media!