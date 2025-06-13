In-person license renewals ending for Texas drivers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas is changing how drivers renew their licenses; in-person renewals are no longer an option.



Changes started on June 1st

Drivers have to meet certain criteria to apply online

Only class C, M, or CM licenses can be renewed through the portal.

"I don't like to get out a lot, with my age, it's easier with my mobility issues," said driver Marla Sanders.

Marla Sanders said driving around town can take a lot out of her sometimes. So, hearing about the new Texas driver's license renewal system is a welcome change.

"I am not even a computer person. I'm mobility-impaired. I do have a service dog, Cody, and it's hard for us to get out, and I appreciate the ability for us to do it online," said Sanders.

As of June 1st, you can no longer renew your license in person or by mail.

You now have to use the TXT portal, which is replacing the old online portal through the Department of Public Safety.

But there are some restrictions. Drivers must be 78 years old or younger; only class C, M, or CM licenses can be renewed through the portal, and you can't have any outstanding tickets or warrants.

Manuel Liendo said the portal also helps cut down on paperwork.

"I think it will be a lot easier because sometimes when you do go into the DMV, you'll go up there with whatever you do think you'll need and they'll be like we'll you need this and then you have to leave and reschedule and it's just an ongoing thing and I think online would be a whole lot easier for a lot of people.," said driver Manuel Liendo.

25News reporter asked Liendo the following question: "Do you know if your license has to be renewed anytime soon?"

"No. Not until next year," said Liendo.

And as for Sanders...

"Not yet, not ma'am, but I renewed it last year," said Sanders.

