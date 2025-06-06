Senate Bill 3 could bring changes for local farmers, businesses

WACO, Teas (KXXV) — The bill has passed both the House and Senate and now awaits Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature to become law.

Local farmers, businesses could lose money if the law is passed.

Governor Greg Abbot could sign the bill into law, veto it, or do nothing.

The deadline to veto the bill is June 22nd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rhiannon Yard is the owner of Hemp Gaia, and she wants to keep it that way.

25News reporter asked Yard the following question: "If you were to put a percentage on it, what percentage of your products would you be losing?"

"Ninety-nine percent," said Rhiannon Yard, the owner of Hemp Gaia.

Senate Bill 3 creates a statewide ban on THC products. It passed the House and Senate and is heading to the governor's desk, but the next steps in the total ban on THC in Texas remain unclear.

Governor Greg Abbott is getting calls to veto the bill from veterans, along with hemp farmers and business owners. Abbott can sign the bill into law, veto it, or do nothing, and the bill will automatically become law without his signature.

Yard said this will have a deep impact on her six-year-old business and the farm that supplies the products she puts on her shelves.

“I feel like the governor should veto that bill because we’re in a federally legal business here," said Yard. “I believe that we can do a lot more than with industrial hemp for sure. We need to bring manufacturing back is an important part of the administration, and one of the things we can focus on is creating a new industry in hemp manufacturing."

Yard says everything in her garden will be impacted. "There is not any flower here that will not be impacted," said Yard.

With other reasons why she thinks this bill isn’t a good idea.

“I’m treating people with PTSD, veterans. I have people with traumatic brain injury. People who have traumatic brain injuries, people who have cancer...this is an easy way for them to get it right now," said Yard.

