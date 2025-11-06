Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'I'm blessed': Marlin mom moves into new home one year after devastating fire

A Marlin mother who lost her home in a fire last year is now moving into a brand-new house built on the same property
Marlin mom moves into new home.jpg
Madison Myers/25 News
Marlin mom moves into new home.jpg
MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — A Marlin mother who lost her home in a fire last year is now moving into a brand-new house built on the same property.

  • A Marlin mother lost her home in an electrical fire last year.
  • After months of saving and community support, she is moving into a new house on the same property.
  • She says moving in marks a fresh start for her and her family.

Watch the full story here:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
25 News first introduced you to Maria Ibanez more than a year ago after an electrical fire destroyed her home and she lost everything.

Marlin fire
Marlin fire

But now, she's moving into a brand new home… built on the very same property.

“Madison, I’ve really been blessed, look, I have everything,” said Marlin resident Maria Ibanez.

Marlin home rebuilt
Marlin Home

But that road to recovery wasn’t easy.

“As you saw I lost everything, I had to fight,” said Ibanez.

Maria tells me she spent the last year working, saving, and leaning on a community of people who refused to let her start over alone.

And she never let go of the goal of rebuilding.

“I love it, I would have never thought that this could happen,” said Ibanez.

She walked 25 News through her new home — room by room — proud of how far she’s come.

Marlin Home
Marlin Home

For Maria, this is more than a house. It's a second chance.

“I’m blessed. I have my life, my kids and my house,” said Ibanez.

Maria tells 25 News they are still making some final touches to the home.

