'I'm blessed': Marlin mom moves into new home one year after devastating fire

25 News first introduced you to Maria Ibanez more than a year ago after an electrical fire destroyed her home and she lost everything.

Madison Myers Marlin fire

But now, she's moving into a brand new home… built on the very same property.

“Madison, I’ve really been blessed, look, I have everything,” said Marlin resident Maria Ibanez.

Madison Myers Marlin Home

But that road to recovery wasn’t easy.

“As you saw I lost everything, I had to fight,” said Ibanez.

Maria tells me she spent the last year working, saving, and leaning on a community of people who refused to let her start over alone.

And she never let go of the goal of rebuilding.

“I love it, I would have never thought that this could happen,” said Ibanez.

She walked 25 News through her new home — room by room — proud of how far she’s come.

Madison Myers Marlin Home

For Maria, this is more than a house. It's a second chance.

“I’m blessed. I have my life, my kids and my house,” said Ibanez.

Maria tells 25 News they are still making some final touches to the home.

