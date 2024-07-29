'I wish it was a dream': Marlin family in need after electrical fire destroys home

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — "This is my house — I wish it was a dream and it was not like this,” said Marlin homeowner, Maria Ibanez.

"This is the kitchen — nothing is left from the kitchen either… absolutely nothing."

Absolutely nothing — that's what's left in a Marlin home that was destroyed by an electrical fire on Friday.

" Shock… shock — looking at the walls… no pictures," Ibanez said.

"My mom — I just lost her a year ago and I don't have any pictures of her either."

The fire took more than three hours to put out.

"I just never imagined it would be like this, everything is gone… everything,” Ibanez said.

Maria walked 25 News through the home she bought just two years ago for her and her daughter with special needs.

The walls are now empty, and nothing remains but a glimpse of the memories that were once made.

"It's just very overwhelming knowing that you don't have a place now," Ibanez said.

"You don't have a place for your kid and you don't have a place for yourself."

With the recent passing of her mother, Maria says the photos in the home were all she had left.

Although it will take time and strength, Ibanez tells 25 News she plans to start from scratch and rebuild her home on the same property.

"Rhis is my property and this is where I want to stay," she said.

A GoFundme for the family can be found here.

