MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The teen shot at a Mexia graduation party shares his story for the first time with 25 News' Bobby Poitevint. Police said Friday that two suspects have self-surrendered. Click here to read more.

'I was terrified': Mexia teen shot at graduation party shares his story exclusively with 25 News

Jametric Adams, a teen injured by gunfire, claims he doesn't personally know the suspects in question.

The 18-year-old says he's received an outpouring of support as he recovers at home and expects to see a surgeon in June.

Jametric urges Mexia residents to stay alert, noting that crime typically stays “out of town.”

Mother, Daja calls for non-violent conflict resolution, emphasizing that innocent people are being affected.

A graduation party ended in gunfire—

"I was terrified when I got home," Jametric said.

18-year-old Jametric and his friends were there, just 24 hours after graduating from high school.

But later that night… "There is no noise, but you see — a group of people just split up and everybody's running."

25 News Bobby Poitevint asked, "Did you know any of the people that they're looking for at all?"

"No, sir. I was just there to have fun," Jametric said. "It was a random act, well, I was more worried about my brother because that was his first party."

On foot, he tried to make it on his own when a friend was able to pick him up and get him home.

His mom, Deja, remembers racing to be by her son's side when she got the call that he had been shot. "I was freaking out," she said. "He kept saying 'sorry mama' and that keeps going over in my head. He was apologizing for going out and I kept telling him he doesn't need to apologize - and I didn't want that to be the last thing he said to me if it was to turn out worse."

At the hospital, Jametric's doctors told him he's "blessed" because the bullet missed an internal organ — landing right above his elbow joint where it sits today.

"There's a lot of support given by many, many people."

Now he's warning Mexia residents to be vigilant of crime in the area.

"They usually keep it out of town," Deja said.

Daja is advocating for people to put down the guns and find another solution to end their problems.

"My son is just somebody who follows the rules, goes out, has his fun, come back and he still was hit - that could have been anyone's child."

