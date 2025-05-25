Mexia Police investigate weekend shooting at graduation party

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The Mexia Police Department is investigating a shooting reported at a graduation party overnight.

The department says officers responded to N Echols just after midnight for reports of a shooting. Officers said the scene was frantic, with eyewitnesses saying three people at the high school graduation party made threats of violence. Then they began shooting into the crowd before driving away.

Minutes later, officers were called to Maple Plaza where a victim was found with gunshots to their bicep and abdomen. They were treated at the hospital and released.

Warrants have been issued for suspects in the case, though no names or other information have been provided.

