MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — The investigation into a graduation celebration gone wrong over the weekend, sending an 18-year-old to the hospital following a shooting, narrows as Mexia Police say they are getting closer to locating those they believe to be responsible.

Search narrows for suspects in Mexia graduation party shooting

"Absolutely, I can't give you a timeframe. I think that would be irresponsible," said Mexia Police Chief Heath Crossland on Tuesday. “I do know that we are significantly closer than we were the day of the event and even as of yesterday," the chief added.

25 News previously told you about police responding to the area of N. Echols Street in Mexia early Sunday morning in reference to a shooting at a residence. A teen suffered injuries and has since been released from the hospital following treatment.

Now the hunt to find those responsible narrows.

He said, "We are in contact with some other organizations in the area, some other law enforcement agencies and we are even considering working with a federal agency in an attempt to locate these individuals as well.”

Chief Crossland said right now there are three suspects wanted for the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

“We had suspected that a couple of these individuals have fled from the Mexia area. We do believe that they’re in another area of Texas and we do believe that there’s probably one still in the area that we’re looking for," the police chief said and added at this time they are not releasing the suspects' identities as they don’t want to risk potentially damaging their ongoing investigation.

“All of the participants that were interviewed were very cooperative that’s how we were able to identify the individuals so quickly and we’ve had continued support," he said.

Chief Crossland encourages people with information to report it to the Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477 or by calling the Mexia Police Department. Their number is 254-729-3278.

