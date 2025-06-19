‘I was blindsided':Reverend speaks out after fraudulent marriage incident in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — A Beverly Hills reverend is speaking out after unknowingly officiating a fraudulent marriage between a woman and a man who claims he never consented to or attended the ceremony. The woman, Kristin Spearman, has been charged with third-degree stalking.



Reverend Lavontis Williams, who officiated the ceremony, says he was misled by Spearman and believed the marriage was legitimate based on their friendship and the documentation provided.

What you're looking at is a legally valid marriage license for 36-year-old Kristin Marie Spearman and Christopher Scott Mitchell.

But according to Mitchell, he never said ‘I do' or even signed the license.

Beverly Hills police say Mitchell contacted them after finding an unexpected package left on his property.

The package was a Bath & Body Works gift bag with a photo of Kristin and a handwritten note inside.

"It says you might want to call your wife,” said Beverly Hills Chief of Police Kory Martin.

But that wasn't all.

"Inside of the bag there were two documents, one was a certified copy of the marriage certificate, which also showed to be affiliated as a union of marriage,” said Martin.

Mitchell told investigators that just days earlier, he and Kristin had applied for a marriage license together.

But after a disagreement a few days later -

"In that process, it was decided by the victim in this case that he no longer wanted to be in the relationship,” said Martin.

According to police, Spearman then convinced local reverend, Lavontis Williams, to officiate and certify the marriage without Mitchell being present.

Police say Williams is cooperating with the investigation.

"He is being cooperative and has been communicative for the last few days. He has expressed what seems to be true remorse,” said Martin.

25 News reached out to Williams to find out how something like this could happen.

He tells us he and Kristin were longtime friends and that he was blindsided by the entire situation.

“Kristin was not a stranger to me. She was a good friend—part of a close-knit circle of neighbors who, over the years, became like family. We shared many meaningful moments together: Friendsgivings, everyday chats, and countless small acts of kindness. Her daughter even cared for our pet while we were away—something that only happens when there’s deep trust. That kind of bond doesn’t form overnight; it comes from years of shared experiences, history, and mutual respect.



That’s why what has happened is so incredibly painful and difficult for me to process. I didn’t officiate a wedding for someone I barely knew. I opened my home and my heart to what I believed was a real, loving, and committed union. I’ve never charged for officiating weddings—not once—because for me, it’s sacred. I only do it for close friends or family, and I do it with sincerity, joy, and my whole heart.



Kristin presented to me a valid marriage certificate, dated June 2nd. Based on that, and on the friendship we shared, I had no reason to doubt her intentions. I truly believed the relationship was genuine and consensual. I trusted her—not just as a friend, but as someone I thought shared the same values I try to live by. That was my mistake: assuming others would treat something so meaningful with the same reverence and integrity.



This has been one of the most painful and humiliating experiences of my life. I now see how deeply I was misled. I understand how much pain this has caused him, and my heart aches knowing I played a part in that. If I had known the truth, I would never have agreed to officiate. I was blindsided—just as he was.



While I can’t change what has already happened, I want to do everything in my power to help make it right. I will gladly cover the $350 cost for the annulment so he can begin to heal and move forward.



As for me, I’ve watched my life unravel. The years I’ve spent trying to be a good neighbor, serving my community, building connections—they’ve all been overshadowed by this one mistake. My home has been targeted. My personal information has been shared publicly. The cruel comments and judgment have cut deeply, not just into me, but into my family—who never asked for any of this and do not deserve the ridicule they’re now facing.



All I can do is own my part in this painful situation. I am deeply sorry—for the harm caused, for being so naive, and for not seeing what I now see so clearly. I wish more than anything I could undo it. But I can’t. What I can do is express my remorse, offer my support, and place my hope in God to carry us all through the aftermath.



From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.” Reverend Lavontis Williams

Kristin was later taken into custody for 3rd-degree stalking and has since been released with conditions of bond and an emergency protective order in place. The case remains under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

