'I hope she gets what she deserves': Friend of father killed in Copperas Cove home explosion speaks out

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Landon Michael Lower was killed after a home in Copperas Cove exploded on May 24.

Police have arrested Devon Bellows and charged her with arson causing bodily injury or death in connection to Lower’s death.

Officials say text messages show bellows convinced Lower to set the house on fire to get insurance money.

25 News talked to Lower’s friend, Cristopher Minjarez, who says he hopes the person who did this is held responsible.

Minjarez was Lower’s longtime friend from church and high school.

He says, “The realization he’s gone is hard. He was such a good person. A really good person. He cared about his son.”

There is still debris scattered everywhere on the property where the home exploded.

Cristopher hopes Bellows gets what she deserves.

He says, “She has a lot of people angry with her obviously for conning him into helping out when he was down on his luck.”

Cristopher thinks the only reason lowers would have agreed to such a crime is if he was down on his luck to help his son.

He says he’ll remember Lower in the best light possible, a true friend, but he has some harsh words for Devon Bellows.

He says, “Look what you did to your family, and you ruined someone else’s family. I hope that eats at you every day.”

Bellows is behind bars with a $210,000 bond.