MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — 'I have nothing' Electrical fire displaces Marlin Family, two dogs lost in blaze



A fire destroyed a Marlin home, killing two pets and displacing the family.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical short inside a camper.

The community has shown strong support for the family, offering help and donations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“ I wanted to cry because I knew that’s all I had, and now I have nothing,” said Marlin resident Vanessa Coleman.

That’s what remains of this Marlin home after it was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Madison Myers Marlin electrical fire

“ I ran up here and started screaming for my mom and dad. I saw the house, and I just broke down and cried,” Coleman said.

25 News spoke to Vanessa Coleman, who lived in the home with her family and several pets.

Two of the pets lost their lives inside the fire.

“ It was bad. It was all in flames, and there was nothing I could do. I couldn’t even go near it. If I had gotten any closer, I could have gotten caught in it too,” Coleman said.

Investigators told 25 news an electrical short inside of this camper likely caused the fire.

It's something we see around this time far too often.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, fires peak during winter, with nearly half of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occurring between December and February.

Tips to avoid these types of electrical fires include:



Only use one heat-producing appliance plugged into a receptacle outlet at a time.

Check electrical cords to ensure they are not running across doorways or under carpets.

Ensure that extension cords are only used temporarily.

National Fire Prevention Association Winter fire prevention

As for the Colemans, they said the most challenging part of it all— was losing their dog and everything they had with it, along with returning to an unrecognizable HOME.

“ Very devastating, there’s nothing we can do,” said Coleman.

But thankful for a community that's had an outpouring of support.

“ We have people from Waco helping, people from Marlin helping, people we don’t even know are helping. We are just thankful that they are,” Coleman said.

According to Marlin Fire Chief Justin Parker, the fire is still under investigation.

If you’d like to help the family, you can support their GoFundMe or contact Vanessa Coleman here.

Follow Madison on social media!