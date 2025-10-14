‘I can’t give up’: Mother of slain Navy sailor runs for office in daughter’s honor

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Inspired by her daughter's legacy and the voices of other women, Castle says she is running for Texas House District 37 to be a voice for those who can’t speak up for themselves.



Esmeralda Castle, mother of killed Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz, is running for Texas House District 37.

Castle says her campaign is inspired by her daughter’s legacy and the need to speak up for those who can’t.

She shared her story publicly, hoping to turn personal tragedy into meaningful change through public service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“My whole goal is to help people who can’t help themselves and work with them to come together to find solutions for us,” said Esmeralda Castle, mother of killed navy sailor Angelina Resendiz.

Esmeralda Castle, the mother of Mexia graduate and murdered Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz, announced she is running for the District 37 seat in the Texas state House of Representatives.

Esmeralda Cantu-Castle

“I felt a call and I know what it feels like to be called,” said Castle.

Castle tells 25 News in recent months she's connected with political mentors and leaders who have inspired her to take this next step.

“They inspire me. In advocating for Angie, and learning about some of the things that have happened to both men and women in the military, I can’t give up." Castle continues, "I’ve had a lot of women stop me and thank me for what I’m doing and speaking the way I’m speaking because they have not been able to speak up for themselves.”

The sailor charged with murdering Resendiz, Jeremiah Copeland, is accused of assaulting other sailors in numerous incidents dating back to last year.

Castle is running as a Democrat, with a campaign focused on creating change.

“I want to be a voice for the people and turn our challenges into opportunities for good,” said Castle.

Although her daughter is no longer here — Castle says she’s committed to continuing her legacy.

Angelina Resendiz KXXV

“This capacity would allow me to continue to serve people because that’s what we do, for me it is exciting. That’s the call,” said Castle.

Right now, the District 37 seat is held by two-term Republican Janie Lopez of San Benito.

Follow Madison on social media!