Angelina Resendiz murder suspect accused of sexually assaulting other sailors

NORFOLK, Va. — The sailor charged with murdering Seaman Angelina Resendiz is accused of assaulting other sailors in numerous incidents dating back to last July, in addition to other violations in connection with Resendiz’s disappearance and death, News 3 learned at a hearing Thursday.

Jermiah Copeland, a culinary specialist assigned to the Norfolk-based USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), faced an Article 32 hearing — a pre-trial hearing in the Uniform Code of Military Justice — at Naval Station Norfolk. Navy officials shared the official charge sheet against Copeland, outlining the accusations he faces in Resendiz’s murder and allegations involving other female sailors.

Copeland is facing the following charges, the sheet states: murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, wrongful broadcast or distribution of an intimate visual image, obstructing justice and making a false official statement.

The murder, making a false official statement, and obstruction of justice charges are supported by evidence from the Resendiz case, the sheet states.

Some of the violations allegedly happened aboard the USS Harry S. Truman and the USS James E. Williams, according to the sheet.

Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, attended the hearing and spoke with News 3's Jay Greene. We'll have more on that interview and the hearing starting at News 3 at 4.

Resendiz, 21 at the time of her death, was last seen at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk the morning of May 29. Nearly two weeks later, her body was recovered in the woods behind a Norfolk elementary school. It’s unclear how she died, as the medical examiner’s office recently concluded that both her cause and manner of death are undetermined.

Resendiz’s mother has been a vocal critic of the Navy’s handling of the case. She accuses Navy officials of giving her false hope that her daughter was still alive during her disappearance – including allegedly telling her that Resendiz was “sleeping in her room” while she was missing.

