Mother of Mexia Navy sailor that was killed is running for a seat in Texas state House of Representatives

Esmeralda Cantu-Castle, the mother of Mexia High grad and Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz who was killed in Norfolk, announced that she is running for the District 37 seat in the Texas state House of Representatives.

Castle is running as the Democratic nominee, which covers most of Cameron and all of Willacy Counties in the Rio Grande Valley.

Right now, the District 37 seat is held by two-term Republican Janie Lopez of San Benito.

Cantu-Castle has been outspoken and demanding accountability following her daughter's death, alleging her daughter’s death was preventable and mishandled amid a culture of silence and failed safeguards.

Now, in the wake of her daughter's death, Cantu-Castle is a rising advocate, demanding accountability from the U.S. Navy as well as fighting for justice and help for survivors of military sexual abuse.

Below is a statement Cantu-Castle shared with 25 News: