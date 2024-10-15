I-35 named 2nd deadliest roadway in Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Many Central Texans drive I-35 everyday, but a new study shows that it’s the second deadliest roadway in the state.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it’s because people follow too closely and drive distracted.

Tracy Rambosek and her husband were looking forward to retirement, before her Ford Bronco died in the middle of I-35 this past May, and a tractor trailer slammed into the back of her.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to her family’s attorney, who says the truck driver’s distracted driving killed her.

"Had he not been using his cell phone and paying attention, she would still be alive today," said Matt Greenberg with Zehl and Associates.

Rambosek is one of many who have lost their lives or family members on I-35 — a new study shows there have been 643 fatalities on I-35 between 2018 and 2022.

The total number of accidents on the roadway during that same time was 591.

Texas DPS knows the dangers of I-35 all too well, and partly blames distracted driving.

"Limit your distraction — you’ll be going 60 miles per hour and there could be a slowdown, and anytime you take your eyes off — you’re driving blinded," Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

Washko also reminds drivers to control their speed, keep a safe distance, and move over for disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

He says there’s one stretch of I-35 that is especially dangerous.

"The I-14 35 merge — there are a lot of crashes in that area," Washko said.

"There is a bottleneck area and Friday afternoons, it slows down traffic."

For Tracy Rambosek’s family, they continue to grieve this wife, mother, and grandmother.

"They had purchased property and were making plans to enjoy those golden years together," Greenberg said.

The number one roadway in Texas with the most fatalities is Interstate 10, with only 24 more deaths than I-35.

