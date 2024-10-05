Hundreds showed up in Belton Saturday to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's Disease

Hundreds of people showed up for the Alzheimer’s walk Saturday at Liberty Park in Belton.

People held flowers that represented something different for each one such as a caregiver, a person with Alzheimer’s, or someone who lost someone to the disease.

Even the pups showed up wearing their purple to support the cause.

Lauren Adams emceed the event and highlighted all of the big supporters including a man named Frank Garrett whose wife passed away from the disease.

He says, “I lost my wife to this disease. She suffered for 11 years before she passed away. I started advocating because I didn’t know anything about it. I was thinking we’ll help her get over this. I found out there is no cure for this disease.”

Garrett, who is 92 years-old, raised 14 thousand dollars with the help of the American Legion who matched his donations dollar for dollar.

The American Legion presented a check to the Alzheimer’s Association.

After the opening ceremonies, the walkers lined up and hit the pavement to walk for a cure.

The event raised more than $40,000 that goes towards research and local resources for caregivers.