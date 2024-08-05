Hundreds of families gather for Rosalinda's 8th Annual Back to School Giveaway

WACO, Texas — “It’s something very special, it’s very heart warming,” said the owner of Rosalinda’s Insurance Company Rosalinda Perez.

As our students prepare to head back to school,one local business is ensuring they have everything that they need.

Rosalinda's Insurance Agency held its 8th annual back to school event; this year with hundreds in attendance.

Students were given backpacks, supplies and other back to school necessities.

Rosalinda tells 25 News she remembers what it was like to not have everything you need for back to school - it’s the reason she makes it a point to give back to our neighbors today.

“Our resources were very limited when I was growing up and we didn’t have these resources. So based on my experience that’s the reason I do it and when they go to school at least they have a starter to begin with,” said Perez.

It's the help of local businesses, organizations and community members that make it all possible.

“This is a time we are all together and they’re just like ‘hey we want to help you out.’ It’s very heartwarming to actually touch the lives of others and for them to say that they want to be in on it and help continue it over the years,” said Perez.

It's something she hopes our students will cherish.

“They will see that just because you don’t have something doesn’t mean it's not available,” said Perez.

And her favorite part:

“Watching the kids leave out of here, it’s like Christmas to them. It’s like Christmas all over. We always get kindergarteners going to sleep early saying they’re going to be excited to get up the next day,” said Perez.

Follow Madison on social media!