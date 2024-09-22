Hundreds gather for 18th annual walk for the homeless in Waco

WACO, Texas — Neighbors in Waco gathered for the 18th annual Walk for the Homeless. It's an event put on by Mission Waco.

"This is the type of thing that can’t just be done by one person or one organization — it will take all of us, all of Waco,” said Groups Director of Mission Waco Libby Barnhill.

“It’s a way that we can educate community members about all of the different resources that are available for people experiencing homelessness. So we highlight a bunch of different nonprofits that are doing this amazing work and have the opportunity to pray for them throughout our walk,” said Barnhill.

Hundreds of people walked the streets of Downtown Waco to hear and learn from nonprofits in our community such as Caritas, Compassion Ministries, My Brother’s Keeper and the Salvation Army.

“We are here to learn and show our support for our brothers and sisters without homes. Nothing can make a difference in our life like the sincere expression of compassion,” said one speaker at the event.

Spreading the word of love and Christ and even hearing from one man in our community who is currently dealing with homelessness himself.

“It’s exciting. For me to be a homeless man and to be able to speak in front of the crowd and to even just speak to you. I’m blessed beyond my understanding,” said Roger Craig.

Mission Waco said more than 24% of Waco's population is experiencing poverty.

Roger said the work currently be done by the group has helped change his life.

“They have helped me with housing, they have taken me in, they have preached the word of God to me and fed me but that’s just the basics. The main thing is they have shown love,” said Craig.

Iit’s a feeling they’re hoping to continue to spread.

The group is currently fundraising to help purchase shoes for homeless people. So far, they have raised more than two-thousand dollars.

They told 25News they hope to provide shoes for at least 70 homeless people in our community.

They are only $1,000 away from their goal of $3,500.

It’s events like this, they said, helps spread the message.

“It just creates a sense of community that there are lots of people who care about this issue and are doing this amazing work, so we can all come together and just realize that it’s many of us and not just one,” said Barnhill.

For more information on Mission Waco and the shoe donation drive you can click here.

