How to nominate a veteran who does good in the community for a Congressional Award

Do you know a veteran who does good in the Central Texas community?

You can nominate them for a congressional award.

25 News spoke to one veteran who is a surgeon at the local VA clinics, and received the award last year.

Dr. Robert Solenberger served more than 25 years in the Army as a professor of medicine, and a surgeon — serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“There is an incredible strength with people who are protecting what you are protecting," Dr. Solenberger said.

During his career, he was the second pediatric surgeon in the Army, and the only surgeon to successfully separate siamese twins with three legs.

He now serves his fellow veterans in Temple and Waco as a general surgeon.

“What more worthwhile thing can you do?”, he said.

Last year he was one of 13 veterans to receive the Congressional Veterans Commendation Award for exceptional service members who continue to give back to their community.

This is an award that Congressman Pete Sessions hands out annually to those in the 17th district on Veterans Day.

“It’s veterans honoring veterans. People honoring those who give service to community and at home," Sessions said.

He says he bestowed this award on Dr. Solenberger because he's served so well.

“He went to Afghanistan and Iraq and came back as chief surgeon gives his time making sure those he served with receives care they need at the VA," Sessions said.

For Dr. Solenberger — whose lifelong mission is to help others — the award meant so much.

“It’s one of the most humbling things that’s happened in my lifetime," he said.

If you’re interested in nominating someone, the nomination must be received in the mail by this Thursday — if it's a couple days late, they’ll still accept it.

Click here for more information.