How to bundle up against hypothermia, frostbite as Central Texas freezes over

WACO, Texas — Baylor Scott and White has some recommendations to prevent hypothermia and frostbite as Texas continue to freeze over.



Frostbite is limited to extremities; hypothermia impacts the body’s systems.

Use proper warming measures for frostbite.

Combat hypothermia by properly warming your body.

Make sure your carbon monoxide monitor is working properly.

Dr. Randy Hartman is Associate Medical Director for Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center, and he advises to stay inside during the inclement weather, and for good reason.

"Now we also see a lot of patients that, as part of their normal routine, they want to step outside and they want to get the newspaper, they want to check the mail, and they don’t realize unfortunately the sidewalks are frozen, and they slip and they fall and they break an ankle or their wrist," Dr. Hartman said.

Dr. Hartman says an accident like that could keep you out in the cold even longer, depending on how fast you can get to help.

He says if you do go outside, to bundle up.

“If you are an essential worker and you have to come to work like the rest of us, obviously dress in layers," Dr. Hartman said.

"Wear a thick over coat that is designed for winter weather, specifically a coat with multiple layers.”

This is to help prevent hypothermia and frostbite which, according to the CDC, can hit even in temperatures like we’re seeing now if outside too long.

Dr. Hartman says to not forget to wear your gloves or mittens, and cover your ears to help better protect your body and stay warm.