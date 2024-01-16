Local organization provides meals at Killeen Arts and Activity Center

KILLEEN, Texas — Ana Luisa and her organization LULAC is helping to serve at the Arts and Activity center in Killeen. The main goal is to make sure every individual is warm and fed.

“It’s just the right thing to do," said Ana Luisa with LULAC.

"We are in a season and we are all in this season together."

"If the situation was the other way around, would I be able to count on somebody welcome somebody in this weather? You know it’s twelve degrees right now," Luisa said.

It's not getting warmer anytime soon. Luisa is preparing meals like chili and spaghetti to bring warmth to Central Texas. Meals will be served at least two times a day for lunch, at 12, and dinner around 6 p.m., with snacks in between.

“We have some people that are older and aren’t going to be able to tolerate the weather," Luisa said.

"Whatever we can do to make that work out for them and get to another day to where its warmer and a better day, or maybe they can connect with their family to come up with a better situation, let us be apart of that — why not?"

Ana has been serving the community since she was a tiny girl following in her parents’ footsteps through the League Of United Latin American citizens. She never wants the name or their traditions to go away.

“We’re not asking what their situation is, we are just saying 'Hey, come on stay out of the weather, we are here' — in a little bit we will have a meal together and we are going to make the best of what we got today," she said.

Ana says she's big on standing up for whats right, and that is her community — her and her organization will be here to help out for a better tomorrow.

“LULAC is a civil rights organization, and it’s really not looked at as 'Hey, lets go hang out in the kitchen,' but a lot of the best moments in society have started at a table top," she said.

"If your family isn’t together at the table invite the community in, help somebody, share a meal.”

The warming center will be open until 10 a.m. on Wednesday — if you would like to volunteer or donate warm items and food, you can do so during operating hours.