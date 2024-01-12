25 News' winter tips for the upcoming arctic cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's cold temperature season! Here are some tips for navigating the upcoming arctic cold front and low temperatures during the winter months.

Slips and Falls

Spread sand or grit on your steps and walkways.

If you go outside make sure you are wearing footwear that has slip resistant soles.

Walk slowly and take small steps.

Winterizing Your Home

Insulate your pipes to prevent freezing.

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Gather emergency supplies in case of power outages.

People, Pets and Plants

Check on infants and elderly friends and neighbors often.

Limit time outdoors for pets.

Bring houseplants inside and cover outdoor plants.

