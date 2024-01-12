25 News' winter tips for the upcoming arctic cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's cold temperature season! Here are some tips for navigating the upcoming arctic cold front and low temperatures during the winter months.
Slips and Falls
- Spread sand or grit on your steps and walkways.
- If you go outside make sure you are wearing footwear that has slip resistant soles.
- Walk slowly and take small steps.
Winterizing Your Home
- Insulate your pipes to prevent freezing.
- Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Gather emergency supplies in case of power outages.
People, Pets and Plants
- Check on infants and elderly friends and neighbors often.
- Limit time outdoors for pets.
- Bring houseplants inside and cover outdoor plants.