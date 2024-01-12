Watch Now
25 News' winter tips for the upcoming arctic cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's cold temperature season! Here are some tips for navigating the upcoming arctic cold front and low temperatures during the winter months.

Slips and Falls

  • Spread sand or grit on your steps and walkways.
  • If you go outside make sure you are wearing footwear that has slip resistant soles.
  • Walk slowly and take small steps.

Winterizing Your Home

  • Insulate your pipes to prevent freezing.
  • Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
  • Gather emergency supplies in case of power outages.

People, Pets and Plants

  • Check on infants and elderly friends and neighbors often.
  • Limit time outdoors for pets.
  • Bring houseplants inside and cover outdoor plants.

