Is your home ready? Contractors suggest to weather prep your pipes before it's too late

BELL COUNTY, Texas — With freezing temperatures in the forecast, it’s time to make sure you don’t get stuck with costly home repairs.

The extreme cold heading to Central Texas has Robert Wieland of Wieland Construction hitting the road to make sure his client's homes are ready — especially for things like sprinklers.

”Last year, this one broke and popped,” Wieland said.

“It was leaking for a day and a half and they didn’t know it — when the big freeze came, it iced the roads and started accidents out on the streets.”

He’s making sure that doesn’t happen again, and that starts with clearing the line.

”When it’s on, parts freeze because of water and it will crack pieces,” Wieland said.

“I went ahead and put on a water drainage valve.”

Not only were they out prepping homes for clients and customers, they were at their house — doing prep to make sure they don’t get pulled away from clients that need their help.

”We take the time to prevent freezes on our own pipes,” said Kevin Wieland, of Wieland Construction.

“That way, we can help replace and prevent freezes in other people’s pipes.”

Simple things like insulation exposed pipes and spickets from the wind and cold.

”If you don’t want to spend the money on a foam cover, you can also grab any kind of household rag, washcloth, anything like that," Kevin Wieland said.

"You can wrap it up, use a little bit of tape to secure it, and then put a plastic bag over top of that."

The plastic bag helps keep the insulating towel dry in the high winds and rain.

Not doing this can be catastrophic and can lead to major damage inside your home, because your pipes are connected.

”Thousands of dollars through the insurance company, and if you don't have insurance, it comes our of your own pocket,” Robert Wieland said.

Remember, draining your sprinklers and covering outside spickets with a store-bought cover or a rag and a plastic bag can potentially save you thousands in home repairs.