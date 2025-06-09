How tariffs are impacting small businesses across Central Texas

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Small business owners in Central Texas are feeling the effects of rising tariffs, with some already seeing increased costs on essential materials.

A federal trade court has temporarily blocked most of President Trump’s proposed tariffs, but the administration is appealing the decision.

Some Central Texas businesses, like Cuppiecakes in McGregor, haven’t seen direct impacts yet but are staying alert and flexible.

Others, including Vonnie & Kate Creations in Marlin, report rising material costs due to tariffs, making it harder to maintain affordable pricing for customers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the past several months, tariffs have been a major point of discussion throughout the United States.

Last week, we told you how a federal trade court put a hold on most of President Donald Trump's tariffs, but the Trump administration is already appealing that decision.

Now, local businesses in our community are weighing in on how these changes could affect them.

Like the owner of Cuppiecakes in McGregor, telling 25 News, although she hasn’t noticed a huge increase in tariffs, it’s still something she’s keeping a close eye on.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve seen a huge uptick in tariffs because things have gone up so much in prices with everything else that it almost seems like it’s just part of the cycle,” said the co-owner of Cuppiecakes, Susie Hughlett.

Still, Hughlett says they’re staying prepared.

“We try to adjust as it comes and that is really the art of survival in a small business. You just have to roll with the punches and figure out what you can do when it happens,” said Hughlett.

But for local boutique owner Katelyn Smith, the impact of tariffs is already being felt.

“Everything that we make, whether it’s clothing, tumblers, vinyl, stainless steel and aluminum have gone up because of tariffs, even though we buy in the U.S., they order from overseas so their prices have to go up which affect us,” said co-owner of Vonnie & Kate Creations, Katelyn Smith.

Making it harder to keep things affordable for local customers.

“Our goal is for us to not have to change our prices, with us being in Marlin, it’s already a low-income area so we’re trying to not have to adjust what our customers are buying but not sacrifice the quality of what we’re buying so it’s just going to be a learning curve for everybody,” said Smith.

Navigating the challenge, one day at a time.

“For right now, we’re trying to keep everything as normal as possible for our customers and just try to find better resources for ourselves that are more local,” said Smith.

President Trump has announced a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, now set at 50%. That change officially took effect on June 4.

