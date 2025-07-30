'How do you predict a flood of that magnitude?': Kerrville residents say to stop the blame ahead of hearing

KERRVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Nearly a month after deadly flash floods swept through Kerrville, signs of recovery are beginning to emerge as the community starts to look forward.

“They were saying Saturday, ‘It’s almost been a month.’ I went, ‘Oh, no it hadn’t been that long.’ It just went by very, very fast,” said Peggy Richards, a member of Calvary Temple Church.

Watch the full story here:

'How do you predict a flood of that magnitude?': Kerrville residents say it’s time to stop the blame ahead of state hearing

The community, devastated by the July 4 floods, is beginning to look forward.

"It's the most heartbreaking, inspiring time I've ever experienced in my life,” said Pastor Del Way of Calvary Temple Church.

“Heartbreaking. Our hearts still mourn for those lives that were lost, those kids, Dick Eastland from Mystic and Tweety, his wife, and all the different people and these parents that they've lost their babies. Then at the same time, it was like God sent angels from all over America.”

For much of July, Calvary Temple Church has served as a hub for first responders and volunteers, offering support, shelter, and spiritual comfort to those affected.

“They [first responders] were the first to go out there, not knowing what to expect, and they went out there putting their lives, you know, before the people that they chose to rescue,” said church member Kay Thomas.

On Thursday, Texas lawmakers will hear from state agencies and local leaders in Kerrville, answering the hard questions around the July 4 floods.

Some residents, like Monica Hinojosa, said the priority should be moving forward.

“I think the best thing we can do is not really look for blame, but look for a way to make it better,” Hinojosa said. “Stop the blame game and let's concentrate on something that can actually help, whether it's improving our weather system, monitoring, whatever that gives us a better warning or quicker warning.”

“There will be people. There always is, that will gripe saying, ‘Somebody didn't do something, we could have could have, should have, would have,’ but it's just like us. How many things in our own life do we look back on – ‘Well, probably shouldn't have done that way, probably should have done it this way.’ It's just life. How do you predict a flash flood of this magnitude?” Way added.

In a community rooted in faith, some said healing comes from places beyond what can be seen or explained.

"Tragedy like this happens, it can weigh on your faith,” Hinojosa said. “But the thing that we have to remember is that is what gets us through. We saw everyone come together with that underlying faith that they could make a difference.”

On Thursday, the Texas Senate and House Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding will hold its second hearing in Kerrville.

State lawmakers will hear from Kerr County leaders, agency officials, and members of the public, giving the community a chance to speak out about the flood and what comes next.

Follow Allison on social media!