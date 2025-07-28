Calls for a disaster declaration grow after flooding in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Weeks after flooding damaged Justin Davidson’s home and temporarily displaced his family, questions remain about why Coryell County has not issued a disaster declaration.

“It happened on July 7th, so it's been a couple of weeks,” Davidson said. “We were displaced because every room had water in it.”

Flooding this July impacted multiple areas of Coryell County, but residents like Davidson said the damage in their homes was anything but minor.

“About 10 minutes later, he came into the bedroom screaming, saying there's water coming through the back door,” Davidson said. “It was flowing like a river. It was about 2 feet high. It was halfway up my shin, almost to my knee.”

Despite the damage, the county has not issued a local disaster declaration – a move that can be a first step in requesting state or federal assistance.

In a statement to 25 News, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said his office received only two phone calls from residents during the July 4 through 15 flooding period. He also said only two county commissioners responded to his outreach, and both reported minor roadway damage. The only confirmed property damage report came from the Emergency Management Coordinator in Copperas Cove, who cited one home with water intrusion.

“What’s your response to that?” 25 News reporter Allison Hill asked Davidson.

“Do I think that if everybody that was affected, even the folks that had coverage, if they would have reported, would we get the disaster declaration? Maybe, maybe not, because you also have to take into account that the county itself has to sustain damage, meaning roads, etc. So I don't know, but the big problem is folks not even knowing what to do and not having guidance,” Davidson said.

Judge Miller said Coryell County does not currently meet the threshold for a disaster event. He outlined three criteria for declaring a local disaster: widespread threats to health and safety, catastrophic property loss throughout the county, and sufficient financial damage to meet FEMA’s requirements for public or individual assistance.

He added that the 2024 flood — a historic event — did not meet the threshold for individual assistance, even though the county did qualify for public assistance.

When asked whether the county would take any immediate steps to help residents struggling to recover, Miller said they are not past the point of declaring a local disaster. However, residents must first contact their precinct commissioner and provide documentation and photos of any damage.

“It's still a process of putting everything together,” Davidson said. “I mean our house is still – the bedroom's not exactly put together. It's a big old mess, really. But nobody was hurt, we're not sick, we're not ill, but it's just a major inconvenience, and when you're trying to reach out and there's no response – that's what's got us frustrated.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued disaster declarations in several neighboring counties, including Hamilton and Lampasas.

Below is the full statement provided to 25 News from Coryell County Judge Roger Miller:

"During the weather/rain events encompassing July 4-15, 2025, my office has only received two phone calls from citizens in Coryell County expressing concerns over a disaster declaration and property damage. During those dates, I sent several text messages to our County Commissioners inquiring about the impact the rains may have had in their precincts. I only received responses from two Commissioners, and both of those commissioners indicated only minor impacts to roadways. The only confirmed report of property damage came to me from the Emergency Management Coordinator from Copperas Cove; he reported one house having water intrusion.



Based on the information I have had presented to me (one house with water intrusion), Coryell County does not meet the threshold of a County disaster event. Although there are no fixed rules for when to declare a local disaster, the general criteria I use are:



i. Does an event negatively impact the health and safety of county residents all across the county?



ii. Is an event catastrophic resulting in the loss of life or personal property all across the county?



iii. Does an event result in meeting the financial loss thresholds established by FEMA to qualify for Public or Individual assistance?



During the flood event of 2024, which was a historic disaster affecting citizens throughout the County, the County never met the threshold for individual assistance even though we did qualify for Public Assistance. Additionally, flood gauge readings at the Cowhouse Creek never met flood stage, and the flood gauge reading for the Leon River only got 1.5 feet into minor flood stage for approximately four hours. Most places along the Leon River never experienced water getting out of the river banks. Each incorporated city has the ability to issue their own disaster declaration, if they so choose.



We are not beyond the point of issuing a Declaration of Local Disaster, but the County needs a level of damage assessment. If there is a resident of Coryell County who has suffered property damage or loss, I encourage them to contact their Precinct Commissioner and have the commissioner photograph and document the property damage." - Coryell County Judge Roger Miller

