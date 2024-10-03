How Central Texans can assist with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As recover efforts continue for those being affected by Hurricane Helene, businesses in Texas are giving back.



Texas Walmart’s and Sam’s Clubs customers can donate at the register in-store or online

Donate directly through the American Red Cross

FEMA recommends looking at the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website to find a list of trusted organizations and any additional ways to help

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For any Central Texan who might want to help those being affected by Hurricane Helene, all Texas Walmart and Sam’s Clubs customers can donate at the register in-store or online.

Walmart will fully match donations to the American Red Cross until October 13, and anyone interested can also donate directly through the American Red Cross website.

There are many other places to donate — FEMA recommends looking at the national voluntary organizations active in disaster website to find a list of trusted organizations and any additional ways to help.

Follow Bella on social media!