House set to vote on school voucher bill

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House spent Wednesday debating school vouchers and public school funding.

25 News talked to Waco’s representative Pat Curry who emphasized this isn’t just about school choice, but the complete package of school-related bills.

The live feed in the House on Wednesday showed heavy discussion of HB 2, a bill to give teachers a pay raise.

“HB 2 is the funding mechanism that gives teachers significant pay raises up to $10,000 per teacher," Curry said.

Bell County’s Representative Brad Buckley answered numerous questions about HB 2, which he authored.

Buckley testified HB 2 gives teachers raises based on their experience, giving them a pathway to earning six figures.

Of course, HB 2 is in addition to the highly popular and controversial “school choice” bill, HB 4, which eliminates STAAR testing, and HB 6, the teachers’ bill of rights.

“All are part of a package to improve education, improve teacher pay, and move forward in education to get to number one," Curry said. "We’ve got to get to number one."

We know all eyes are on the school voucher bill, a top priority for Governor Abbott, who campaigned to oust republican lawmakers who were critical of vouchers last session.

The governor told us he feels confident it will pass this time even though he’s never found enough support to pass the House and representative Curry thinks it will pass, too.

“All those things are together. This isn’t a single subject on HB 3, it’s a package, and the House will approve the bills," Curry said.

We’ll follow what’s happening on the House floor and bring you reaction from local lawmakers after they vote.