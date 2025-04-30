House Bill 2683 could simplify permits for food truck owners

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — During the 89th Legislative Session, lawmakers will discuss House Bill 2683. The bill would allow food truck owners in Texas to operate with fewer permits throughout the state.



The regular legislative session will end on June 2nd.

HB 2683 could allow food truck owners to have only one permit.

The bill would allow food truck owners in Texas to operate with fewer permits throughout the state.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This is what I do for a living, this is how I provide for my family," said Tony Easterling, owner of Tony's Backyard BBQ.

Tony Easterling, the owner of Tony’s Backyard BBQ, could be one of over 500 food truck owners in Texas who could be one step closer to freedom thanks to a new proposed bill.

“If this were included in this bill, then that would certainly make my life easier," Easterling said.

House Bill 2683, proposed by State Representative Brian Harrison, would simplify the permitting process for food truck owners to a single permit. It would allow them to sell food anywhere throughout the state of Texas.

Without the bill passed, this is Easterlings' reality.

“If I got to West and set up, I then have to apply, I would have to contact the health department out of McLennan County, out of Waco, and they would have to do a one-day inspection for me to set up," Easterling said.

HB 2683 will be discussed during the 89th Legislative Session, but with fewer permits. Our 25News crew reached out to the Texas Department of State Health Services to see what impact this would have. They provided us with this statement:

"DSHS is monitoring HB 2683 as it moves through the legislative process. It’s been referred to the House State Affairs Committee. HB 2683 would prohibit local regulation and permitting of mobile food vendors, transferring these duties to the state through DSHS.

The bill would require actions by DSHS, including making mobile food vendor license applications available online and establishing and maintaining an online database of licensees.

DSHS would also notify other affected agencies, like local health departments, of the new standards while establishing criteria for collaboration and reimbursement for inspections conducted by local authorities. Some new full-time DSHS employees would also be required to fulfill these and other requirements of this legislation.

Again, at this stage, we’re monitoring this bill and others that may impact DSHS operations and would refer you to the bill’s author or the committee for further comment."

The bill also aims to prevent cities from using restrictions to keep food trucks out of areas with restaurants, thereby eliminating the need for brick-and-mortar establishments to operate.

Easterling said that when it comes to going through a brick-and-mortar restaurant, there could be pros and cons.

“It does make it easier for me to connect to the restaurant. I don’t have any expenses using them as a commissary but I have heard of many food trucks where a restaurant owner is saying yes I can do that for you for $250 to $300 a month," Easterling said.

Follow Chantale on social media!